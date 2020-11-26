Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.65% of MGM Growth Properties worth $60,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

