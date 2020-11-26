Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 780,906 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Otis Worldwide worth $55,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.