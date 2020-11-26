Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45.07 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $470.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

