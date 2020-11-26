Federated Hermes Inc. Has $48.23 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.65% of Easterly Government Properties worth $48,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $991,400. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DEA stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

