Federated Hermes Inc. Has $56.58 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PPG Industries worth $56,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

