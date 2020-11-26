Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57.78 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $57,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.