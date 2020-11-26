Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $46,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

