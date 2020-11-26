Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $58.77 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,767,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $64,000.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $303.02 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

