Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.24 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average is $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

