Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

