Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 206,148 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.87% of National Instruments worth $40,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

