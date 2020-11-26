Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 422,862 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of PulteGroup worth $53,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $37,245,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

