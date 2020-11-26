Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 424,855 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.19% of SailPoint Technologies worth $42,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.23 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

