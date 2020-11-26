Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

WTFC opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

