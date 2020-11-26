Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,771.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,649.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,524.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

