Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

