Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,295,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,796 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 113,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

