Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $49,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.44 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.45 and a 200-day moving average of $391.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

