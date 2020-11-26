Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,033 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $5,675,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.35 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

