Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,628 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.40% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $49,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 292.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

