Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,990,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.51% of LivePerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,422 shares of company stock worth $461,963. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.46.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

