FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

