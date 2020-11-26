Financial Comparison: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 19.20% 198.91% 25.75% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 1 2 0 2.67

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $395.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 15.82 $427.72 million $4.89 91.30 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.93

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats OncoCyte on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

