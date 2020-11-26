Financial Review: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 177.99%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 361.59 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -6.25 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$20.45 million N/A N/A

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73% CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -96.06%

Volatility and Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist for treating congenital hyperinsulinism; and an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

