First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to “Hold” at G.Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

FBNC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $951.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

