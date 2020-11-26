First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

