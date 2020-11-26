Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.