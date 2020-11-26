Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of FFIC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

