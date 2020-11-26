Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

