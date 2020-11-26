Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fortinet by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fortinet by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortinet by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.