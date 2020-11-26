Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

