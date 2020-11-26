Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,499 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 put options.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

