Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRE stock opened at €37.66 ($44.31) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.17.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.