Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $131.12 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

