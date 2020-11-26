frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of FTDR opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

