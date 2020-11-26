Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.19 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Danske’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.
FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
