Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.19 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Danske’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

