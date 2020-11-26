Frontline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 210 put options.

FRO stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Frontline by 17.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

