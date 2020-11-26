fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

FUBO opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.90.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

