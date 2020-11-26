FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issued By Barrington Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Stericycle stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,814,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.