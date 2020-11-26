FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

TENX stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.32. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 23,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,074.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,947. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

