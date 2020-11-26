FY2020 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Co. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

CFRX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza.

