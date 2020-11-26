FY2020 EPS Estimates for Formula One Group Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Formula One Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.