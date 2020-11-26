FY2020 EPS Estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) Decreased by Analyst

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.20 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CVE FCF opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Founders Advantage Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -143.00.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

