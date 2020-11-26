FY2020 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

