FY2020 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted by Analyst

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of LEGN opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

