FY2020 EPS Estimates for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Lowered by Cormark

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.85.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.80 million.

In other Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

