FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.