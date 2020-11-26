FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quotient Technology in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

