FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

