FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$40.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.24.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

